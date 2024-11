The Zurich cantonal police confirm the operation. (symbolic image) sda

A large police force is deployed in Dielsdorf ZH. The all-clear has now been given.

Sven Ziegler

A large-scale police operation is underway in Dielsdorf ZH on Friday, as first reported by "Blick".

The cantonal police confirmed the operation. Apparently an amok alarm had been triggered at the school. The police have since given the all-clear.