A major police operation is underway on Bellerivestrasse in Zurich. BRK News

A large-scale police operation was carried out on Bellerivestrasse in Zurich on Tuesday. The reason was a threat against a building on the street. Several streets were closed off and additional forces were also deployed to the scene.

Samuel Walder

On Tuesday afternoon, a large-scale operation was carried out by the city police on Bellerivestrasse in Zurich, as reported by "Nau". The reason for this was a threat against a building on the street, a police spokesperson told "Nau".

The building in question has not yet been disclosed by the city police. A large contingent of police was deployed at the scene, some of them heavily armed.

The adjacent Klausstrasse was also closed due to the operation. Additional forces from the canton of Aargau also arrived in Zurich. According to the BRK, the operation on Bellerivestrasse has already ended.