A major police operation took place at Coop City St. Annahof in Zurich on Tuesday. Imago

In the middle of Zurich's city center, emergency services had to be deployed due to a technical incident. The Coop store on Bahnhofstrasse was evacuated following a leak of refrigerant.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A refrigerant leak at Coop City St. Annahof led to a major police and fire department operation on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse.

The department store and neighboring stores were evacuated as a precaution and a large area was cordoned off.

The operation also led to traffic disruptions and an interruption to streetcar services in the city center. Show more

An incident on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse triggered a major police and fire department operation on Tuesday afternoon. According to Schutz & Rettung Zürich, refrigerant leaked from the Coop City St. Annahof. The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure so that customers and employees could leave the building, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The emergency services cordoned off the affected area around the store. In front of the entrances, Coop employees and police officers informed passers-by that access to the building was not possible until further notice. They were initially unable to provide information on the duration of the closure.

Neighboring stores such as Cos and Balenciaga were also affected by the restrictions and had to remain temporarily closed. Specialists from the fire department were busy this afternoon trying to find the cause of the leak and stop the refrigerant from escaping.

The operation also caused traffic disruptions in the city center. Streetcar services on Bahnhofstrasse were temporarily suspended.