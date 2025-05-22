In Zurich Stadelhofen, the streetcars were paralyzed at the end of the working day on Thursday, as were the traffic lights and store lighting. The reason was a power failure. blue News

A power failure at Bellevue and Stadelhofen station in Zurich caused chaos in the evening rush hour. Traffic lights, stores, streetcars and the Forchbahn were affected. The problem has now been resolved.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A widespread power outage paralyzed evening traffic in Zurich.

At Stadelhofen, street lighting, traffic lights and stores were without power. Streetcars and the Forchbahn were at a standstill.

At 8.10 p.m., the EWZ announced that the problem had been resolved. The cause of the power outage was a short circuit in a transformer station. Show more

Chaos in the evening traffic at Stadelhofen on Thursday evening. Street lighting and traffic lights did not work, the streetcars did not run. Many commuters were waiting at the stops. What was going on?

The reason was a problem in a transformer station on Limmatquai. At 7.20 p.m., EWZ announced that the problem had been found and was being fixed. The power outage was expected to last for another hour or so. Then, shortly after 8.10 p.m., the news: the power was back on. According to EWA, the cause of the outage was a short circuit in a transformer station.