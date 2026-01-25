They are in favor: Dario Cologna, athlete representative for Switzerland 2038, gives cross-country skiing hopeful Malena Mueller a jacket that he wore at the Olympics. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) KEYSTONE

A slim majority of the population does not want the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland. This is the result of a survey conducted by Demoscope on behalf of "Watson".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Federal Council and the bid committee want to hold the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland.

A recent survey shows: The Swiss population is against it.

There are clear differences in approval between age and income groups, gender and political preferences. Show more

The Federal Council has already spoken out in favor: Switzerland should bid to host the Winter Olympics and host them in 2038. However, the Olympic Games have a hard time in Switzerland, with its 5.6 million voters who have a say at cantonal and federal level.

Nevertheless, the majority against the major event in Switzerland is not large. 51% of those surveyed by Demoscope were against the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland, while 42% were in favor. 7 percent were still undecided. According to the polling institute, the survey is representative.

The age segments are interesting: 62% of 15 to 34-year-olds would like the Games to be held in Switzerland, while 68% of over 55-year-olds are against it. The 35 to 54-year-olds, on the other hand, are divided: Among them, exactly half are in favor of Switzerland hosting the event.

Supporters: male, high earners, FDP voters

Gender also plays a role in support for the Winter Olympics: While just under half of men are in favor (48%), only a third of women are (33%).

According to Demoscope, one's own wallet also has an influence on the attitude towards the Olympics: the higher the household income, the higher the approval for hosting the Games in Switzerland, as the survey shows.

The political orientation of the respondents also has an influence. Most supporters of the Winter Olympics in Switzerland can be found in the economically liberal parties; above all in the FDP electorate with 58%, followed by the GLP with 52%. Support for the Olympics is lowest among Green voters, where only 36% are in favor, followed by SP voters with 38%.

The Olympics and Switzerland - it's complicated

The survey was conducted in collaboration with Demoscope from January 16 to 21 in German and French. After data cleansing, 5683 analyzable interviews were available, according to "Watson".

The only Olympic Games in Switzerland were also Winter Games. They took place in St. Moritz in 1948. In 1999, the organizers were convinced to bring the 2006 Games to Sion. Surprisingly - at least from a Swiss perspective - Turin won the bid. All subsequent bids failed due to opposition from the locals. Italy, on the other hand, is already hosting the next Winter Games 20 years after Turin.