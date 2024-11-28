Tiktok is one of the most popular social media platforms among young people, but it is also considered one of the most dangerous. KEYSTONE

According to a survey, the majority of Swiss people believe that a legal minimum age of 16 for the use of social media platforms such as Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram makes sense.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you 78% of Swiss people support a minimum age of 16 for social media, while 17% are against it.

Over 70 percent of supporters of all major Swiss parties are in favor of the measure, which is also popular across genders, regions and age groups. Show more

78% of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes" to such a minimum age. 17 percent said "no" or "rather no", according to the additional evaluation of the follow-up survey by 20 Minuten and Tamedia on the national referendum on November 24 published on Thursday.

76% of the men and 81% of the women surveyed were in favor of a social media ban for under 16-year-olds. All six major Swiss political parties also showed majorities of over 70% in favor of introducing such a minimum age, which is currently being discussed in Australia and elsewhere.

Broad consensus

There also appears to be a consensus between cities, conurbations and the countryside, as well as between different age groups, as the survey suggests. A legal minimum age in this area is also widely supported across different educational levels.

13,215 people from German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino took part in the survey on November 21 of this year. The margin of error for estimates based on the entire sample is 2.2 percentage points.

SDA