78% of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes" to such a minimum age. 17 percent said "no" or "rather no", according to the additional evaluation of the follow-up survey by 20 Minuten and Tamedia on the national referendum on November 24 published on Thursday.
76% of the men and 81% of the women surveyed were in favor of a social media ban for under 16-year-olds. All six major Swiss political parties also showed majorities of over 70% in favor of introducing such a minimum age, which is currently being discussed in Australia and elsewhere.
There also appears to be a consensus between cities, conurbations and the countryside, as well as between different age groups, as the survey suggests. A legal minimum age in this area is also widely supported across different educational levels.
13,215 people from German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino took part in the survey on November 21 of this year. The margin of error for estimates based on the entire sample is 2.2 percentage points.