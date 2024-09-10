Population growth worries almost two thirds of the Swiss population. Keystone

Almost two thirds of the Swiss population are concerned about the idea of a 10-million-strong Switzerland. Nevertheless, according to a study, three out of five respondents reject a ban on immigration.

SDA

As the "Opportunities Barometer 2024" study published in Lucerne on Tuesday shows, 74% of people in rural areas are concerned about a Switzerland with 10 million inhabitants. In the agglomeration, the figure is 65 percent, in the city 63 percent. For the representative study conducted by the private Larix Foundation, the Demoscope survey institute interviewed over 6300 people from all parts of the country.

61% rejected a ban on immigration as a measure to control immigration. A ban on immigration for people outside the EU/EFTA was narrowly rejected. The political integration of residents with foreign citizenship or the construction of more roads were also narrowly rejected as measures to control immigration.

Expand public transport

On the other hand, the expansion of public transport (73% approval), working beyond AHV retirement age and more daycare centers in order to make better use of the domestic workforce potential (70% approval) met with over 70% approval.

Over 65% would be in favor of a control system in which only people with sufficient points for education or language skills would be allowed to immigrate. A ban on rezoning (57% in favor), a cap on rents (56% in favor) and an additional levy for immigrants on existing public infrastructure (53% in favor) received a narrower approval rating of over 50%.

Housing shortage feared

The biggest challenge with regard to a Switzerland of 10 million people is seen by 43% of respondents as the housing shortage and high rental costs. This is followed by the fear of more traffic and congestion (33%), rising social security costs (26%) and changes to Swiss culture (25%).

The higher AHV contributions and stabilization of the pension system (15 percent) are seen as positive opportunities for immigration, followed by greater diversity and multiculturalism (13 percent) and more staff in the healthcare sector (9 percent).

Incorrect estimate of immigration

In general, 80 percent of those surveyed incorrectly estimated the average population growth and the origin of immigrants. According to the study, the population has increased by 79,168 people per year over the last ten years.

However, SVP supporters estimated the figure at around 133,000, while residents of Italian-speaking Switzerland even estimated it at around 138,000. Women and left-wingers also overestimated the proportion. However, at around 90,000 (women) and around 94,000 (SP supporters), they were much closer to reality than men (128,000) and those living in the agglomeration (around 121,000).

Respondents' personal perceptions were also misleading when it came to the origin of those entering the country. They estimated that around 47 percent came from EU/EFTA countries, whereas in reality the figure was just under 70 percent.

On the other hand, they assumed that around 23% came to Switzerland from other European countries. In reality, the figure was just over 10 percent. The respondents also significantly overestimated the origin of Africa at over 16 percent: in reality, it was 4 percent.

SDA