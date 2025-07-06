The body of a man was found on Sunday morning in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI sda

The body of a man was found in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI on Sunday morning. An investigation has been launched.

Lea Oetiker

The body of a man was found in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI on Sunday morning. The police had previously been informed that a rucksack had been found on the banks of the same river.

The Ticino cantonal police received the report of the rucksack discovery shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday. The body was subsequently found and later recovered, as the cantonal police reported on Sunday.

Investigations into the causes and dynamics of the incident were still ongoing on Sunday.