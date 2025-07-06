  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Investigation underway Male body found in river in Lugano TI

Lea Oetiker

6.7.2025

The body of a man was found on Sunday morning in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI
The body of a man was found on Sunday morning in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI
sda

The body of a man was found in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI on Sunday morning. An investigation has been launched.

06.07.2025, 12:07

The body of a man was found in the Cassarate river in Lugano TI on Sunday morning. The police had previously been informed that a rucksack had been found on the banks of the same river.

The Ticino cantonal police received the report of the rucksack discovery shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday. The body was subsequently found and later recovered, as the cantonal police reported on Sunday.

Investigations into the causes and dynamics of the incident were still ongoing on Sunday.