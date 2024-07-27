  1. Residential Customers
In the canton of St. Gallen Male body to be recovered from the Thur

SDA

27.7.2024 - 17:59

Had underestimated the danger of the waterfall while swimming in the Thur: a 30-year-old swimmer in the canton of St. Gallen.
Keystone

Police and rescue workers continued their efforts on Saturday evening to recover a presumed male body from the River Thur in the canton of St. Gallen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man falls into a waterfall while swimming in the Thur.
  • Rescue workers are still recovering a body.
  • A Pole living in the Thurgau region fell into the waterfall near the Thur bridge between Brübach SG and Henau SG shortly after 3 pm.
Show more

Rescue workers were still recovering a body from the Thur, presumably a dead man, a spokesman for the St. Gallen cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency at around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday evening. The rescue operation could take longer.

A Pole living in the Thurgau region fell into a waterfall near the Thur bridge between Brübach SG and Henau SG shortly after 3 p.m., the St. Gallen cantonal police reported on Saturday afternoon. According to initial findings, five people were bathing above this waterfall.

For reasons still unknown, the man fell into the waterfall and was unable to free himself. Due to the dangerous situation, the other four people were also unable to come to his aid.

SDA