Virtual election campaign in New York: Andrew Cuomo shows himself via AI in his first commercial - and provides Zohran Mamdani with a steep template.

Petar Marjanović

In New York, former governor Andrew Cuomo is running as an independent candidate for mayor and is relying on artificial intelligence in his new election ad.

His opponent, Democratic favorite Zohran Mamdani, makes fun of the video.

The most exciting political election of the year is set to take place in New York at the beginning of November. The young socialist Zohran Mamdani is well ahead of former governor Andrew Cuomo in the polls and could win the mayoral election.

Many observers see the duel as a deciding factor for the Democrats, who have been weakened since the re-election of President Donald Trump. A victory for the left-wing up-and-comer could be seen as a rejection of the party establishment. But while the Democrats are struggling with Mamdani at federal level, even Trump himself is trying to prevent Mamdani's victory.

Cuomo does not want to admit defeat just yet and is currently trying to make up ground with a new election ad. In the clip, he makes use of artificial intelligence: several scenes show him in computer-generated roles - as a subway chauffeur, stock exchange trader or stagehand.

Andrew Cuomo has - barely legibly - declared the use of AI. Youtube

Cuomo "knows how to govern"

"I could audition for many jobs, but I know what I can do - and what I can't. But I know how to make a government work," says Cuomo. The commercial ends with the promise that he is "ready to be your mayor from day one".

In terms of content, Cuomo sticks to familiar themes. He announces that he will hire 5,000 additional police officers and get homeless people off the streets and provide them with more help. According to his campaign, this involves a six-figure advertising buy via TV, streaming and social media. An overlaid note makes it clear that the scenes were created using AI.

Zohran Mamdani reacts with mockery

Mamdani reacted mockingly to the use of technology. "In a city full of artists and production crews looking for jobs, Andrew Cuomo is making his commercial with AI - just like his housing policy," he wrote on social media. Adding, "Maybe a fake Cuomo is better than the real one?"

In a city of world-class artists and production crew hunting for the next gig, Andrew Cuomo made a TV ad the same way he wrote his housing policy: with AI. Then again, maybe a fake Cuomo is better than the real one?



— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani.bsky.social) 1. Oktober 2025 um 18:03

Cuomo is running as an independent candidate, alongside Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa. According to the latest polls, Mamdani is at around 47 percent, Cuomo at just under 30 percent and Sliwa at just over 10 percent. Incumbent Eric Adams withdrew from the race at the weekend.