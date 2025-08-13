The Thurgau cantonal police pulled the man over. sda

In the middle of the night, a young Italian was clocked speeding on the highway near Frauenfeld. He now faces severe consequences.

Sven Ziegler

In the middle of the night, the Thurgau cantonal police pulled a speeding driver off the road. At around 3.45 a.m., a stationary measuring system on the A7 highway near Frauenfeld TG registered a car traveling at 231 km/h in the direction of Zurich. The speed limit at this point is 120 km/h.

After deducting the safety margin, the speed limit was exceeded by 106 km/h - a classic speeding offense under Swiss law. An 18-year-old Italian was at the wheel. The police immediately confiscated his driver's license and forwarded the case to the responsible road traffic authority.

The young man must now answer to the public prosecutor's office. If convicted, he could face a heavy fine or even a prison sentence as well as a driving disqualification lasting several years.