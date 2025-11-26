The driver in the accident was lucky to only suffer minor injuries. Stadtpolizei Zürich

On Tuesday evening, there was a traffic accident in Zurich's district 12. The driver was slightly injured, arrested and taken to the public prosecutor's office. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

"According to the information available so far, a young man was driving a BMW M5 with over 700 hp out of the city on Aubruggstrasse at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday," wrote Zurich city police in a statement. For reasons still unknown, he lost control of the vehicle and broke through a noise barrier on the right-hand side of the road and the branches behind it.

It was only thanks to good luck that the driver was only slightly injured and no third parties were harmed. After treatment in hospital, the 22-year-old Swiss national was arrested and taken to the responsible public prosecutor's office. He has to answer for suspicion of a speeding offense and his driver's license was confiscated by the police.

The damage caused amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

The Zurich city police are asking anyone who can provide information about the accident or the driver's driving style on Tuesday evening to get in touch.