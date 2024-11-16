The chase ended in an arrest by the St. Gallen cantonal police. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Thursday, a 22-year-old driver evaded a check by the St. Gallen cantonal police. He was driving while unfit to drive and without a driver's license.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A chase began in Sennwald SG on Thursday and only ended in Grabs SG.

A 22-year-old driver fled from a police check, but was eventually arrested.

He was driving without a license. Show more

A 22-year-old man was driving a car from Sennwald SG towards Frümsen shortly before midnight on Thursday. As he accelerated the car, a police patrol followed him, as the St. Gallen cantonal police wrote in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the driver simply drove on despite the request with the "Stop police" matrix. The 22-year-old fled in the direction of Sax, along Erlenstrasse and into Ewigkeitsstrasse. He accelerated the car several times during the journey and disregarded all the police's requests to stop despite the blue lights and horn being switched on.

He then drove along Haagerstrasse in the direction of Gams, then onto Karmaad/Gulastrasse in the direction of Grabs. The chase continued on Werdenstrasse towards the center of Grabs. He slowed down on Hörnliweg, but continued on Kiesfangstrasse and stopped on the market square in Grabs.

The police were finally able to arrest him there. The 22-year-old was driving under the influence and did not have a driver's license. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office of the canton of St. Gallen.