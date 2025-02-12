A photograph of Louise in front of her elementary school. AFP

A girl (11) has been found dead in a forest near Paris. A 23-year-old man has confessed to the crime

Sven Ziegler

Following the discovery of a girl's body in a forest near Paris, a 23-year-old has confessed to the crime. The main suspect made his confession while in police custody, the public prosecutor's office in Evry announced on Wednesday. According to investigations so far, it is neither a sexual offense nor a robbery-murder. The eleven-year-old was clothed and her phone was lying next to the body. The perpetrator's motive remained unclear at first.

Traces of the suspect's DNA were found on the girl's hands. The custody of the young man and three other suspects was extended. According to media reports, these are the man's parents and girlfriend, who are suspected of not having reported the crime.

Girl was stabbed to death

According to the newspaper "Le Parisien", the suspect is a young man who lived near the eleven-year-old's family. He is described as a video game addict and violent, the newspaper reports.

According to the public prosecutor's office, eleven-year-old Louise died of stab wounds. The girl had been missing since school closed on Friday. On Saturday night, police officers found her body with the help of sniffer dogs in a wooded area a few hundred meters from the school.