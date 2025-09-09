The Aargau cantonal police have arrested a suspect. Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei Aargau

A masked man robbed a petrol station in Dintikon AG on Monday evening. The police have arrested a suspect. No one was injured.

Dominik Müller

On Monday, shortly before 11 p.m., a man in dark clothing and a mask entered a petrol station in Dintikon. He had a knife with him and demanded cash from the employees, according to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police. He then fled on foot.

Third parties immediately alerted the police. They launched a large-scale manhunt. Only minutes later, not far from the scene of the crime, the police encountered a young man who matched the description of the perpetrator. The 23-year-old Swiss national was arrested.

The Aargau cantonal police have opened an investigation. The Lenzburg-Aarau public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation.