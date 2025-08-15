The St. Gallen cantonal police have arrested the alleged perpetrator. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A violent crime took place in Zuzwil SG on Friday. A 23-year-old man is believed to have seriously injured three family members.

Dominik Müller

On Friday, shortly before 2.20 a.m., an act of violence occurred on Unterdorfstrasse in Zuzwil SG, as the St. Gallen cantonal police reported in a press release. A 23-year-old Filipino allegedly injured his parents and sister.

According to current police findings, the 23-year-old attacked his family members in the house with a knife and seriously injured them. The first patrol of the St. Gallen cantonal police was able to arrest the suspect outside his family home.

The police officers and other rescue workers found the three injured people outside and inside the house. They were treated by the rescue service on site and then taken to various hospitals.

The background to the crime is being clarified under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen.