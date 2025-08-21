A serious crime has shaken Glarus: as the cantonal police announced on Thursday, a 24-year-old man allegedly approached a ten-year-old boy at the Chilbi last Saturday. With the promise that he could earn some money, he lured him into a caravan next to the fairgrounds.
"This led to acts against the sexual integrity of the 10-year-old", the police reported. The child was then able to leave the caravan and relatives immediately alerted the authorities.
The suspected perpetrator was arrested that same evening by the Glarus cantonal police. At the request of the public and juvenile prosecutor's office, the compulsory measures court ordered pre-trial detention. Investigations into the exact course of events are ongoing.
For reasons of victim protection, the police and public prosecutor's office are not disclosing any further information about the boy's identity. Psychological support has been organized for the victim and his relatives.