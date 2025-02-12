The trial in the Rickenbach case took place in Winterthur on Wednesday. Keystone/Walter Bieri

A brutal attack, a seriously injured woman and a perpetrator who admits his guilt but continues to remain silent: The "Rickenbach case" was heard in Winterthur on Wednesday.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-year-old man is on trial in Winterthur for allegedly raping a 63-year-old woman and attempting to kill her.

The victim narrowly survived but later died.

The public prosecutor is demanding 20 years in prison for a "brutal, cold-blooded and bestial" act.

The defense requested nine years and pleaded diminished culpability due to drug use.

An expert opinion certifies that the perpetrator has a severe mental disorder. Show more

On Wednesday, the prosecution, defense and defendant will meet before the Winterthur District Court. The case being heard is gruesome. The perpetrator is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman. He then allegedly tried to kill her. The case became known nationwide as the "Rickenbach case".

A 24-year-old man from the Winterthur region is the perpetrator. His victim, a 63-year-old woman at the time, barely survived the brutal attack - she has since died. It remains unclear whether her death is connected to the crime. Her relatives are appearing as private plaintiffs, but are not present in court.

Assault on a walk - perpetrator thought she was dead

The crime took place in October 2022 and the victim was on her daily walk. Due to arthritis, the woman was only walking slowly with walking sticks. She first noticed the dark-clad perpetrator behind her - later she suddenly saw him in front of her.

All of a sudden, the stranger overpowered the woman. According to the indictment, he held her mouth and nose shut, threw her to the ground and dragged her into a field next to the path. He then brutally raped her and seriously injured her. With a body weight of 105 kilograms, he was massively superior to his victim, who weighed only 34 kilograms.

After the sexual acts, the perpetrator realized that the victim could identify him. After allegedly saying that he would have to kill her to avoid being recognized, he threw himself at the seriously injured woman several times with full force.

Victim was able to save herself with her last ounce of strength

When the woman lost consciousness, he left her lying in the field and fled, convinced that he had fatally injured his victim. However, the woman managed to crawl out of the field and call for help. She only survived due to fortunate circumstances and the rapid assistance of rescue workers.

More than a week later, the police were able to catch and arrest the perpetrator. In addition to rape and attempted murder, the 24-year-old is also charged with various drug offenses. According to the indictment, he regularly consumed cocaine and cannabis - even on the weekend of the crime.

The perpetrator does not react in court

In the trial for the attempted murder and rape of the 63-year-old woman, the accused made a full confession on Wednesday. "Everything in the indictment is true."

But while he admits his guilt, he refuses to make any statements about the crime itself. The judge continues the questioning. The accused listens, is silent and only answers questions curtly: "I don't want to say anything about that."

It is only when it comes to his drug use that the man becomes talkative and answers the judge's questions about when he started using cannabis and why. The accused replied that he started because of his circle of friends and became addicted. Cocaine was added later. However, he mostly only used it at weekends. But high quantities.

Prosecutor argues with the victim's statements

After a break, the prosecutor begins to read out his plea. He begins by describing the day on which the crime took place. Later he says: "Even seasoned police officers had trouble with the scene at the crime scene."

He speaks of a brutal act that the man had planned. The browser history proves this. The accused had searched for porn on the internet before the crime and had also used search terms for violence.

The man had a knife with him. "The accused would undoubtedly have used the knife if it had been necessary," said the public prosecutor. "Just imagine that: A woman marked by illness is crushed by a box of man three times her weight," said the prosecutor in his summation.

Drug use as a defense strategy?

Then it is the turn of the accused's defense lawyer. He points out once again that his client had used cannabis and cocaine every weekend - and had done so for years. He argued that his client had been "high" during the crime and was therefore only partially culpable. The crime had not been planned, but was the result of "chaos in his head". The defendant had shown remorse and was ready for therapy. He had cooperated with the authorities at all times and confessed to the crime immediately after his arrest. After confessing, he burst into tears.

The public prosecutor's office disagrees: the accused's mother had seen him the morning before the attack and had not noticed any signs of drug influence. The victim had also testified after the attack that the perpetrator had not appeared intoxicated.

The public prosecutor argued with the credible testimony of the victim. During questioning, the woman said: "He put his big hand over my mouth and nose." The force with which he pressed his hand on the victim's face was "as strong as an animal". She was also able to describe exactly how the perpetrator proceeded and how he behaved. "He was calm and clear," the public prosecutor quotes the victim's statement in court. The perpetrator himself testified that he could no longer remember everything.

The defence wants to rehabilitate the perpetrator

The public prosecutor is demanding 20 years in prison and describes the crime as "brutal, cold-blooded, bestial." The defense lawyer pleads for nine years and 30,000 francs in compensation to the victim's estate - less than the legal minimum.

The defense lawyer says in court: "There are much more brutal murders. For example, a slaughter with an axe." Although his client had committed a terrible act, the court should put the crime into perspective. The 24-year-old perpetrator should be given a chance and therapy, but he still has a future. The task of the constitutional state is to re-socialize criminals.

Psychiatric report: Is he still dangerous?

According to the expert, the accused is "severely mentally disturbed", but he shows no recognizable motivation to deal with his violent tendencies. The perpetrator has not yet commented on the crime.

The risk of him committing a sexual offense again is estimated at 10 to 15 percent. If he does not open up further, the expert says that custody or inpatient therapy should be considered.

Finally, the accused is given the floor: "I will be ashamed of what I have done for the rest of my life. I am working hard on myself and am motivated to continue therapy. I would like to apologize to the family for the harm I have done to them."

The verdict will be announced on Thursday.