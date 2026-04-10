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Now he has to stand trial Man (27) allegedly stabbed acquaintance 39 times

SDA

10.4.2026 - 05:51

Entrance to a courtroom in the new building of the Zurich District Court, where the case of an alleged murderer will be heard today, Friday.
Entrance to a courtroom in the new building of the Zurich District Court, where the case of an alleged murderer will be heard today, Friday.
Picture: Keystone/Claudio Thoma

A 27-year-old man is on trial today at Zurich District Court for a brutal murder in the Langstrasse district. The public prosecutor is demanding 18 years in prison.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2026, 05:51

10.04.2026, 07:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 27-year-old man has to answer for murder at Zurich District Court today, Friday.
  • He allegedly killed his brother's 54-year-old ex-girlfriend with dozens of stab wounds in Zurich's Langstrasse district in January 2022.
  • After the crime, the man traveled to Austria.
  • There he brutally killed another woman two weeks later and was arrested shortly afterwards, sentenced to life imprisonment and committed to a closed institution.
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A 27-year-old man has to answer for murder at Zurich District Court today, Friday. He is alleged to have killed a 54-year-old acquaintance with dozens of stab wounds in Zurich's Langstrasse district in January 2022.

The public prosecutor is requesting that the confessed defendant be sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for murder. He is also to undergo outpatient therapy while serving his sentence. The Romanian should then be deported from the country for 15 years.

According to the indictment, the young man was allowed to stay with a friend in her one-bedroom apartment in the Langstrasse district when he was in Zurich. This was also the case in January 2022, when he returned from going out at around 5 a.m. on the night of January 23.

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He and the woman talked for a while, then she went to bed. According to the indictment, the man remained seated at the table with a knife in front of him that he had previously retrieved from the kitchenette.

Dozens of injuries

According to the prosecutor, he suddenly grabbed the knife and attacked the woman with it. He stabbed her again and again until the knife fell out of his hand. He continued with a second knife until the blade broke. Finally, he hit the victim with a rolling pin or something similar.

Forensic medicine later revealed 39 stab wounds and cuts to the head, body, arms and hands. There were also severe head injuries from the blows. The woman died as a result of the great loss of blood. Her body was only discovered three weeks later.

Another murder in Graz

After the crime, the man drove to Graz (A). There he brutally killed another woman two weeks later and was arrested shortly afterwards. The Romanian is said to have stabbed the 41-year-old woman 136 times in the head and body with a pair of scissors. The public prosecutor's office in Graz accused the 24-year-old of intentional homicide and also arson, as he set fire to the victim's apartment after the crime.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and committed to a closed institution, ORF reported in May 2023.

He will only be able to serve his sentence in Switzerland once he has served his sentence in Austria. He was transferred to Switzerland by the Austrian authorities for the trial in Zurich. He will then be returned.

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