The crime took place in this park. Screenshot Google Maps

A 27-year-old Spaniard has been found guilty of a particularly brutal rape in a park toilet in Basel. The criminal court sentenced him to 14 years and three months in prison and a 15-year ban from the country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In December 2023, the man brutally raped a woman in a toilet at Claramatte.

In August 2024, he attempted to rape a 65-year-old woman several times in her apartment.

The court handed down a prison sentence of 14 years and three months as well as an expulsion order. Show more

On Thursday, the criminal court in Basel sentenced a 27-year-old Spanish national to 14 years and three months in prison for several sexual offenses and other crimes. He will also be deported from Switzerland for 15 years. The two victims will each receive CHF 20,000 in compensation.

In December 2023, the man raped a woman in a public toilet in the Claramatte park in Kleinbasel in a particularly brutal manner. At the end of August 2024, he forced his way into a stranger's home and assaulted a 65-year-old woman, whom he attempted to rape several times.

There was no doubt in the court's mind that the acts took place as described by the prosecution. The sentence was somewhat lower than the 18 years and 8 months demanded by the public prosecutor's office, as there were acquittals on individual charges - including the charge of endangering life and the alleged theft of a motorcycle.

The convicted man had denied the act in the toilet and spoke of consensual sex. The woman had done this as a "favor" to pay off alleged debts, according to his account. His defense lawyer demanded a prison sentence of only three years for the assault in the apartment.

The verdict is not yet final.