A 27-year-old builder was seriously injured in a work accident in Hundwil AR. A roof element toppled over and trapped him.

A serious accident occurred on a construction site in Hundwil AR on Monday afternoon. A 27-year-old builder was seriously injured while unloading a roof element. According to a statement from the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police, he was flown to hospital by Rega.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 pm. The builder wanted to unload a wooden roof element weighing around 1.5 tons from a lorry using a crane and place it against a concrete wall. After the component had been set down, the man wanted to loosen the carrying straps. The heavy element suddenly tipped over for reasons that are still unclear.

The client was trapped between the falling roof element and several wooden beams lying on the ground. He sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and pelvis. Rescue workers were able to free the man and provide initial treatment on site. He was then flown to hospital in a Rega helicopter.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police are investigating the incident in collaboration with the cantonal labor inspectorate.