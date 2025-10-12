The airport highway had to be closed after the accident. BRK News

A driver had an accident near Bülach ZH early on Sunday morning. The 30-year-old had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dominik Müller

At around 5.45 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 30-year-old German was driving on the A51 highway in the direction of the airport. Between Bülach-West and Bülach-Süd, he collided with the central crash barrier on a left-hand bend for reasons as yet unknown, as a spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police explained to BRK News.

The vehicle then skidded back onto the carriageway, then onto the grass verge next to the highway and came to a halt lying on its side after rolling over. The driver was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after receiving initial medical treatment.

The highway had to be closed in the area of the accident for several hours. The cause of the accident is currently unknown and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland.