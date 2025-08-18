Lucerne police are looking for witnesses (symbolic image) Keystone

On Saturday evening, an accident occurred on the Gütschbahn in the city of Lucerne in which a 31-year-old man suffered fatal injuries. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

A fatal accident occurred on the route of the Gütschbahn in the city of Lucerne on Saturday. A 31-year-old man walked onto the track of the funicular and was hit by the cabin traveling downhill.

The man suffered serious injuries in the accident, Lucerne police reported on Monday. He died at the scene. According to the police, it was not yet clear on Monday how and why the man ended up on the track of the cable car.

Lucerne police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the accident.

The cable car connects the city of Lucerne with its local mountain, Gütsch, over a distance of 180 meters. The two cabins run independently of each other on parallel tracks as inclined lifts. Passengers press a button, just like in an elevator, to set the cable car in motion independently.