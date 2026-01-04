A man died in a work accident in Gasel on Saturday. According to the Bern cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 10.45 a.m. on Ulmizstrasse.
An emergency doctor and other emergency services were dispatched immediately, but were only able to determine the man's death at the scene. The deceased was a 33-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Bern.
According to initial findings, the man was working alone on agricultural work when the accident occurred. He was trapped by an articulated crane and suffered fatal injuries.
In addition to several services of the Bern cantonal police, the Köniz fire department, the Bern professional fire department, an emergency doctor and the Bern Institute of Forensic Medicine were also deployed. The Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.