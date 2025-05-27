  1. Residential Customers
Accident at work in Oberdiessbach BE Man (34) falls from hay crane and dies

Dominik Müller

27.5.2025

The Bern cantonal police were called out on Monday following a fatal accident at work.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A work accident occurred in Aeschlen near Oberdiessbach BE on Monday morning. A man was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday evening.

The Bern cantonal police received a report of a work accident on Lindenstrasse in Aeschlen near Oberdiessbach shortly after 9.40 am on Monday, as detailed in a press release.

According to the latest information, a man fell several meters into the ground while carrying out maintenance work on a hay crane for reasons that have yet to be clarified. An ambulance team and a Rega team were immediately deployed and initiated rescue measures, airlifting the seriously injured man to hospital in a critical condition.

There, the man died of his serious injuries over the course of Monday evening. The deceased was a 34-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern.

An investigation is underway under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.