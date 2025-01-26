  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Background unclear Man (53) seriously injured with a stabbing weapon in a bar on Langstrasse

Lea Oetiker

26.1.2025

An argument broke out between three men in Zurich's Langstrasse on Sunday night. (symbolic image)
An argument broke out between three men in Zurich's Langstrasse on Sunday night. (symbolic image)
sda

Early on Sunday morning, a 53-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon on Zurich's Langstrasse.

26.01.2025, 09:50

26.01.2025, 10:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An argument broke out between three men on Langstrasse in Zurich on Sunday night.
  • A 53-year-old man was seriously injured with a stabbing weapon.
  • The perpetrators are on the run, the background is unclear.
Show more

Early on Sunday morning, a 53-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon on Zurich's Langstrasse. The city police were informed shortly after 3.15 am.

The emergency services arrived at the scene to find a man with Portuguese roots who had stab wounds to his upper body. After initial medical treatment, he was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to Zurich city police.

According to initial investigations, the victim had previously been in a bar. In the basement of the bar, he was attacked by two as yet unknown assailants. The attackers fled after the attack.

The background is still unclear.