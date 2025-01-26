An argument broke out between three men in Zurich's Langstrasse on Sunday night. (symbolic image) sda

Early on Sunday morning, a 53-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon on Zurich's Langstrasse.

Lea Oetiker

Early on Sunday morning, a 53-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon on Zurich's Langstrasse. The city police were informed shortly after 3.15 am.

The emergency services arrived at the scene to find a man with Portuguese roots who had stab wounds to his upper body. After initial medical treatment, he was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to Zurich city police.

According to initial investigations, the victim had previously been in a bar. In the basement of the bar, he was attacked by two as yet unknown assailants. The attackers fled after the attack.

The background is still unclear.