The Fribourg police had to respond to a fatal accident at work on Saturday. Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei Freiburg

On Saturday afternoon, a man had a fatal accident with an excavator in Guschelmuth FR. The police have launched an investigation.

Dominik Müller

At around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the Fribourg cantonal police received a report that a person had been buried during excavation work in Guschelmuth.

On site, it was discovered that a 55-year-old man had used an excavator to dig a trench around two meters deep to repair a water pipe. While he was in the trench, soil slipped for unknown reasons and buried him, according to a statement from the police.

Despite the rapid intervention of the Murten ambulance and the mobile emergency medical service, the man died at the scene of the accident. An investigation has been launched.