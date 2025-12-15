A traffic accident occurred in Wölflinswil AG on Sunday evening: a 59-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on the Oeligass, drove over a grass verge and ended up in a stream after colliding with a bush.
Luckily, the driver was uninjured and was able to free himself from the vehicle. However, the breathalyzer test turned out to be less benign - the man was clearly under the influence of alcohol.
The Aargau cantonal police assume that the alcohol consumption was a major contributing factor to the accident. The driver's license was revoked on the spot. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.