An accident occurred in the canton of Aargau on Sunday evening. Kantonspolizei Aargau

He left the road, broke through a bush and ended up in a stream: a driver from Wölflinswil had apparently been drinking too much on Sunday evening. The police are investigating.

Samuel Walder

A traffic accident occurred in Wölflinswil AG on Sunday evening: a 59-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on the Oeligass, drove over a grass verge and ended up in a stream after colliding with a bush.

Luckily, the driver was uninjured and was able to free himself from the vehicle. However, the breathalyzer test turned out to be less benign - the man was clearly under the influence of alcohol.

The Aargau cantonal police assume that the alcohol consumption was a major contributing factor to the accident. The driver's license was revoked on the spot. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.