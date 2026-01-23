The Zurich Cantonal Police are still investigating the cause of the accident at Zurich Central Station.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, passersby reported that an unresponsive person was lying on the tracks at Platform 4 at Zurich Central Station. Despite resuscitation efforts by emergency responders who arrived quickly on the scene, the 59-year-old man died at the scene due to his severe injuries, the Zurich Cantonal Police stated in a press release.

According to current findings, foul play can be ruled out. The man was presumably standing too close to the tracks and, for reasons that remain unclear, lost his balance. As a result, he fell onto the tracks between the platform and the departing train.

Along with the Zurich Cantonal Police, an ambulance and an emergency physician from Schutz & Rettung Zürich, the Transport Police, Tanssicura, SBB officials, and the responsible district attorney were on the scene.