Maggia is a municipality in Ticino, though the river of the same name is better known. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident has occurred in Ticino. A 60-year-old man died after falling while performing cleaning work in a steep area.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 60-year-old man was killed on Friday evening while performing cleaning work in Maggia, Ticino. The Swiss citizen fell in a steep area, the Ticino Cantonal Police reported on Saturday.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near Monti Rings Zora. Officers from the cantonal police and the Rega rescue service were on the scene. However, they could only confirm the death of the Swiss man, who lived in the region, as further reported.