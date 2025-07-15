The Schwyz cantonal police were called out on Monday to deal with a fatality. Symbolbild: Keystone

A swimming accident occurred in Lake Sihl on Monday. A 61-year-old man died as a result.

Dominik Müller

According to a statement, the Schwyz cantonal police received an emergency call at 5.25 p.m. on Monday because a lifeless person had been discovered floating in Lake Sihl.

Third parties who were out on a boat were able to rescue the 61-year-old man and hand him over to the lake rescue service. They brought the person ashore in the "Grüene Aff" area near Willerzell.

There, the rescue service and Rega immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which were discontinued after a few minutes without success. The man died at the scene.