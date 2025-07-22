In the center of the picture is the slope where the man fell. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Monday, a man fell down a steep and rocky slope in Vals GR. He sustained fatal injuries in the fall.

Dominik Müller

The 65-year-old was looking for goats above Alp Peil early on Monday afternoon. According to initial findings, he fell on the steep terrain and tumbled down the stony slope, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

A shepherdess noticed the fall, found the seriously injured man and initiated resuscitation, which was continued by a Rega crew. The man succumbed to his injuries on site.