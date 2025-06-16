  1. Residential Customers
Beromünster LU Man (65) injures two people and hides in apartment

Dominik Müller

16.6.2025

Lucerne police arrested a 65-year-old man on Monday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A 65-year-old man injured two people in Beromünster LU on Monday. The motive is unclear.

On Monday afternoon, a 65-year-old man injured two people with an unknown object in Gunzwil, a district of the municipality of Beromünster LU. Both people are in hospital care, according to the Lucerne public prosecutor's office.

The man then hid in an apartment in an apartment building in Gunzwil. The residents were evacuated from the building unharmed. The man was arrested by the Lucerne police.

The motive for the crime is still unknown. The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee public prosecutor's office.