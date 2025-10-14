Man (66) crashes his car into roadworks on the A1 A 66-year-old driver had a serious accident on the A1 at the Meggenhus exit on Monday evening. Image: KAPO SG He drove onto the restricted area, drove over the construction barrier and skidded into the grassland. Image: KAPO SG The car then crashed into a temporary crash barrier, overturned onto its side and crashed head-on into a construction site ditch. Image: KAPO SG The fire department had to free the man from the vehicle and the emergency services resuscitated him on site. Image: BRK News He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Image: BRK News The exit was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated. Image: BRK News Man (66) crashes his car into roadworks on the A1 A 66-year-old driver had a serious accident on the A1 at the Meggenhus exit on Monday evening. Image: KAPO SG He drove onto the restricted area, drove over the construction barrier and skidded into the grassland. Image: KAPO SG The car then crashed into a temporary crash barrier, overturned onto its side and crashed head-on into a construction site ditch. Image: KAPO SG The fire department had to free the man from the vehicle and the emergency services resuscitated him on site. Image: BRK News He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Image: BRK News The exit was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated. Image: BRK News

A 66-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident on the A1 near Meggenhus. He crashed his car into a roadworks depression.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 66-year-old driver had a serious accident on the A1 at the Meggenhus exit on Monday evening after he left his lane and crashed into a roadworks mound.

He had to be rescued by the fire department and resuscitated on site and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The exit remained closed for several hours. Show more

A serious accident occurred on the A1 highway at the Meggenhus junction on Monday evening. According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, a 66-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle shortly before 10.30 pm. The man was traveling from St. Gallen in the direction of St. Margrethen.

According to initial findings, the car hit the barrier at the Meggenhus exit. It drove over the structural barrier island and into the adjacent grassland. The vehicle then skidded back onto the exit ramp, crashed into a temporary crash barrier and tipped onto its side. In this position, the car skidded further and crashed head-on into a construction site dip.

Driver had to be resuscitated

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries. According to police spokesman Milo Frey, the fire department had to cut the man out of the car. The emergency services resuscitated him at the scene and took him to hospital in a critical condition. The authorities ordered a blood and urine test. Several tens of thousands of francs worth of damage was caused to the vehicle and the infrastructure.

Several special services of the St. Gallen cantonal police, the St. Gallen professional fire department with nine members, the rescue service with emergency doctor and the maintenance service of the national highway area were deployed.

The Meggenhus exit was closed for several hours while the lanes in the direction of St. Margrethen remained open. The cause of the accident is being investigated.