Rega was also deployed following the accident in Kriens LU. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in Kriens LU on Monday. A 66-year-old man died in the accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 66-year-old man was killed in an accident in Kriens LU on Monday afternoon. He fell over a rock face in the Kreuzhöhe area on the Sonnenberg.

According to Lucerne police, he was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident.

The 144 rescue service, the Kriens fire department and a rescue helicopter were deployed.