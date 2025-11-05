The Thurgau cantonal police are asking the public for help. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 70-year-old man has been found dead in Münchwilen TG. The cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

A man died on Tuesday evening in Münchwilen TG after he was found at the foot of a staircase. At around 10 p.m., a passer-by reported to the cantonal emergency call center that a lifeless person was lying by the outside stairs of a property on Schmidstrasse, as the Thurgau cantonal police wrote in a press release.

Despite rapid resuscitation measures and medical assistance from the emergency services, the 70-year-old Swiss man died shortly afterwards.

The circumstances of the case are being investigated by the Thurgau cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld. The deceased was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen to clarify the cause of death.

Anyone who has made relevant observations is asked to contact the Münchwilen cantonal police station.