The Thurgau police could do nothing more for the man. sda

A 70-year-old man was trapped in a work accident in Winden TG on Thursday. The man died at the scene of the accident.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, a 70-year-old man was working on a farmyard in Winden. For reasons as yet unexplained, he was trapped by the lifting arm of the yard loader. The Swiss man suffered fatal injuries as a result.

The forensic service of the Thurgau cantonal police was called in to clarify the circumstances of the accident.