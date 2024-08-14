This is where the man drowned: Lake Schwendi. Kapo SG

On Tuesday, a person found clothes and a rucksack on Lake Schwendi. A man was finally recovered dead during a major search operation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has drowned in Lake Schwendi near Wildhaus.

An informant reported that a rucksack and clothes had been lying abandoned for several hours at the front of Schwendisee.

The man could only be recovered dead. Show more

On Tuesday shortly before 10:15 a.m., the St.Gallen Cantonal Emergency Call Center received a report that an abandoned rucksack had been lying near the Schwendisee lake for several hours. A person providing information reported that a rucksack and clothes had been lying abandoned at the Schwendisee for several hours.

Based on what was found, it had to be assumed that something had happened to someone in the lake. The lake and its surroundings were searched by both drone pilots and police divers from the St.Gallen cantonal police using sidescan sonar.

The sonar was able to detect a lifeless person at the bottom of the lake shortly before 5 p.m., writes the cantonal police. Police divers recovered the person. It was only possible to determine that the man was dead. He had probably drowned while swimming for reasons as yet unknown.

The deceased was a 73-year-old Swiss national from the Werdenberg region. The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen ordered an autopsy by the Institute of Forensic Medicine.