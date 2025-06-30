The Bern cantonal police were on duty at Lake Biel on Sunday. (symbolic image) Keystone

On Sunday afternoon, a 74-year-old man was pulled lifeless from Lake Biel. He died on the spot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 74-year-old man was rescued lifeless from the water in Lake Biel and died at the scene. The man was in distress near Neuenburgerstrasse on Sunday afternoon.

Third parties and emergency services pulled the unconscious man out of the lake and administered first aid. Despite this, the Swiss citizen died on the spot.

The Bernese Jura-Seeland public prosecutor's office is leading the investigation, as the Bern cantonal police announced on Monday. A medical problem cannot be ruled out as the cause, it said.