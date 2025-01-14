A skier had an accident in the Adelboden-Lenk ski area on Monday. Kapo Bern

A skier had an accident in the Adelboden-Lenk ski area on Monday. He died at the scene of the accident. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 4.15 p.m. on Monday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a skiing accident in the Adelboden-Lenk ski area. According to initial findings, a skier was skiing on a marked piste in the direction of Bergläger when, for reasons still to be clarified, he fell and remained motionless.

The skier's companion and several first aiders provided first aid to the casualty and alerted the emergency services. Despite the rescue measures initiated on site, the emergency services were only able to determine that the skier had died. The deceased was an 80-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Basel-Stadt. In addition to the Adelboden piste and rescue service, a Rega crew was also deployed.

The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.