Niederteufen AR Man (85) drives down a 40-meter slope - and ends up in the stream

Dominik Müller

29.11.2025

The man survived the accident unharmed.
Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

On Friday afternoon, an 85-year-old man caused an accident in Niederteufen AR. He was not injured in the accident.

29.11.2025, 10:46

Shortly before 4.30 p.m. on Friday, an 85-year-old driver was coming from Stein AR in the direction of Niederteufen. Shortly after the wastewater treatment plant, on a left-hand bend, the man drove straight ahead. In doing so, he drove over the right-hand edge of the road and down a steep meadow slope for around 40 meters, according to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police.

The vehicle finally came to a standstill in the bed of the Klosterbach stream. The cause of the accident is believed to be a medical problem. The man was able to leave the car unharmed. He was taken to hospital for further investigations.

The 85-year-old's driver's license was confiscated at the scene. The vehicle was totaled.

