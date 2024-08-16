The tractor plunged 100 meters into the ground. Kapo GR

An accident involving a tractor occurred in Schuders in the municipality of Schiers on Thursday evening. One man was killed in the accident.

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Schuders in the municipality of Schiers on Thursday. An 87-year-old man was driving his tractor along the Sagaweg towards Schuders at around 7 p.m., according to the Graubünden cantonal police.

At the Rütimad locality, he reversed in order to cross with an oncoming tractor. In doing so, he left the road and plunged around a hundred meters down the grassland until the vehicle was stopped by trees.

The driver of the oncoming tractor rushed to help and alerted the emergency services. At the scene, the emergency doctor and Rega crew were only able to determine that the 87-year-old had died. The Care Team Grischun was deployed to care for those present.