Police in the canton of Glarus are looking for witnesses who can provide information about a rape.

On Monday evening, October 13, around 9 p.m., a rape occurred in the area of the Linthbrücke Süd bridge in Näfels GL. This was reported by the Glarus cantonal police in a statement.

According to the police report, the victim was traveling by train from Glarus to Näfels-Mollis. There she was approached by an unknown perpetrator. Both people got off the train at Näfels-Mollis station. The perpetrator offered to accompany the woman on her way home.

On the meadow on the left-hand side of the Linthdamm (Näfels side), near the Netstal machine factory, the woman said that she had involuntary sexual intercourse with the man accompanying her.

The man is described as about 160cm to 170cm tall, is said to be about 25 years old and has dark brown hair.