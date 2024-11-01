The Aargau police stopped a man. (theme picture) KEYSTONE

Children were approached by unknown male persons in Lenzburg and Hunzenschwil during the course of this week. One man was stopped.

Sven Ziegler

In Lenzburg and Hunzenschwil AG, children were approached by unknown male persons in the course of this week. The police immediately began an investigation.

On October 28, 2024, the police received a report that a 7-year-old boy had been approached by an unknown man on the school playground and asked to go with him. The boy wisely ran away. The police immediately began an investigation.

On October 28 and 30, 2024, the police were again informed that a 7- and 8-year-old girl were approached by an unknown man at different locations in Lenzburg. They were also offered sweets. Investigations were also launched in this case.

The police have now been able to stop and question a person about the incidents. Whether the cases in Hunzenschwil and Lenzburg are connected is now being investigated. Patrols from the Lenzburg regional police and the Aargau cantonal police are still on the move in the region.

The police advise against sending private warnings on social media. The distribution cannot be controlled and increases uncertainty. It can literally lead to hunts and uninvolved people are unnecessarily targeted. It is an absolute exception that children are lured into cars by being approached. Such risks lurk much more in the social networks of caregivers who shamefully abuse the relationship of trust with the child.