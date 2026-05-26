In March 2025, a 55-year-old woman died in Obermumpf AG. Now the public prosecutor's office in Aargau is bringing charges against the husband. (symbolic image) Keystone

More than a year after the death of a 55-year-old woman in Obermumpf AG, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges against her husband. The now 61-year-old Swiss man is alleged to have forcibly pushed his wife under water in the bathroom, fatally injuring her. The prosecution is demanding a prison sentence of 16 years.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The public prosecutor's office in Aargau has brought charges against a 61-year-old Swiss man.

The man is alleged to have killed his wife in Obermumpf AG in March 2025.

According to the investigation, the couple were separating at the time. Show more

The public prosecutor's office in Rheinfelden-Laufenburg has brought charges against a 61-year-old Swiss man. He is alleged to have forcibly pushed his 55-year-old wife under water in Obermumpf AG in March 2025, fatally injuring her.

The public prosecutor's office is seeking a prison sentence of 16 years, an unconditional fine of 110 daily rates of 30 francs and a fine of 500 francs for the offense. This is according to a press release issued by the Aargau public prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

The initial investigations and the forensic medical examinations had already led to an urgent suspicion against the husband of the deceased, it continued. He was subsequently arrested and has been in custody ever since.

According to the findings of the public prosecutor's office, the couple were in a period of separation at the time of the crime. A few weeks before the incident, there had already been a police operation at their home because of an argument. The police had ordered the husband away and asked him to stay away.

Deceased on site despite resuscitation

At the time of death, this measure had already been in place for several days, the statement continued. In connection with this incident, the public prosecutor's office is accusing the accused of threats, verbal abuse, assault and multiple unauthorized recording of conversations.

The charges are pending before the Rheinfelden district court. The accused is presumed innocent until a final conviction is handed down.

On the night of 12 March 2025, the emergency call center received a report of a 55-year-old lifeless woman in the bathroom of the apartment shared by the couple in Obermumpf, Aargau. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the woman died on the spot.