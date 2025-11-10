An investigation has been launched. KEYSTONE

A man and a woman were discovered dead in Truttikon ZH on Sunday evening. According to the police, everything points to a homicide followed by suicide.

Lea Oetiker

A dead woman and a dead man were found in a house in Truttikon ZH on Sunday evening. The police are assuming a homicide and a suicide.

According to the current state of knowledge, a 78-year-old man killed his 65-year-old wife and then himself, as the Zurich cantonal police announced on Monday. Both deceased were Swiss nationals.

The police were alerted by the couple's daughter shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday. She had discovered her parents lifeless in the house. The investigation into the circumstances of the crime is being conducted by the public prosecutor's office together with the cantonal police.