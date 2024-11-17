The Basel-Landschaft cantonal court in Liestal. Archivbild: Keystone

A woman has been sentenced in the Basel region for falsely accusing her ex-husband of rape. The court based its verdict on secretly made audio recordings.

The Cantonal Court of Basel-Landschaft has sentenced a woman who had falsely accused her ex-husband of rape. The decision is based on secretly recorded audio recordings that were admitted as evidence, as reported by the portal "OnlineReports".

The recordings would show that the sexual acts were consensual. The presiding judge confirmed that the verdict is now legally binding.

The woman had been accused by her former husband, who was 14 years her senior, after she claimed to have been raped by him in January 2018.

Two years ago, the criminal court of first instance found that the 58-year-old man could not be proven to have committed rape or sexual assault. The woman has now been sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of ten months and a fine of 60 daily rates of 60 francs for false accusation and attempted deprivation of liberty. However, she lodged an appeal.

The case caused an additional stir when the woman's 18-year-old son attacked his former stepfather after the sentence was handed down. The son has since been convicted of multiple rapes himself and must serve a three-year prison sentence, followed by a ten-year expulsion from the country.

