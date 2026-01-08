The Zug police responded to an accident on Wednesday evening. (symbolic image) sda

A serious accident occurred in Oberwil near Zug on Wednesday evening. A man wanted to get his dog out of the track area - shortly afterwards they were both hit by a train.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 40-year-old man was hit and seriously injured by a train in Oberwil near Zug.

The man's dog died in the accident.

The Zug police have issued an urgent warning against entering railway tracks. Show more

There was a serious accident on the tracks in Oberwil near Zug on Wednesday evening. A man and his dog were hit by a train.

According to the Zug police, the accident occurred shortly before 8.15 pm. A 40-year-old man went into the track area to retrieve his dog, which had previously run onto the tracks.

At the same time, a train approached from the town of Zug. As a result, both the man and the dog were hit by the train.

Delays in rail traffic

The man was thrown away by the impact. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital outside the canton by the Zug Rescue Service after receiving initial medical treatment at the scene. The dog succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The accident also had an impact on rail traffic. There were delays and passengers on the train involved had to continue their journey on another train.

In addition to several patrols of the Zug police, the volunteer fire department of the city of Zug, employees of the Zug rescue service and SBB were also deployed.