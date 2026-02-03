The Zurich city police arrested the man. KEYSTONE

A man has been arrested in Zurich after allegedly attacking a Jewish passer-by in the street. The incident took place on Monday evening in district 3.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 26-year-old orthodox Jew was physically assaulted in Zurich on Monday evening.

Several passers-by overpowered the alleged perpetrator and held him until the police arrived.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and handed over to the public prosecutor's office. Show more

Shortly after 8.15 p.m., Zurich City Police received a report of a physical altercation on Manessestrasse. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, several people were holding a man on the ground.

According to the information available so far, the man had attacked the 26-year-old orthodox Jew in the street with punches. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Several people who happened to be present intervened, overpowered the alleged attacker and held him until the police arrived. According to the police, the man continued to behave aggressively towards the police officers and repeatedly made insulting and anti-Semitic remarks.

Suspect arrested

The man arrested is a 40-year-old man from Kosovo who has no permanent residence in Switzerland. He was taken into custody by the Zurich city police.

Investigations into the exact course of events are ongoing. After initial police questioning, the suspect was handed over to the Zurich public prosecutor's office.