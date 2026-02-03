Shortly after 8.15 p.m., Zurich City Police received a report of a physical altercation on Manessestrasse. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, several people were holding a man on the ground.
According to the information available so far, the man had attacked the 26-year-old orthodox Jew in the street with punches. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Several people who happened to be present intervened, overpowered the alleged attacker and held him until the police arrived. According to the police, the man continued to behave aggressively towards the police officers and repeatedly made insulting and anti-Semitic remarks.
Suspect arrested
The man arrested is a 40-year-old man from Kosovo who has no permanent residence in Switzerland. He was taken into custody by the Zurich city police.
Investigations into the exact course of events are ongoing. After initial police questioning, the suspect was handed over to the Zurich public prosecutor's office.