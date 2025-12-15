Tragic scenes in Bülach: A man was seriously injured in an attempted murder on Monday night. The Zurich cantonal police arrested the suspect shortly afterwards, according to a press release.
A food delivery man was asked to enter the customer's home at around 01:30. He then stabbed the 24-year-old Bulgarian with a knife and seriously injured him.
The victim was able to leave the apartment on his own and went to a nearby hospital under his own power. A short time later, the suspected perpetrator, a 28-year-old Swiss national, was arrested at his sister's home.
The exact course of events and the motive are now being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crime.